ECP takes notice of Ali Haider Gillani’s viral video

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the viral video of PPP leader Ali Haider Gillani related to alleged buying of Senate vote for his father Yousaf Raza Gillani, who is a joint candidate of the PDM in Senate elections.

Spokesperson of the Commission said that investigation will be conducted on merit.

Earlier today, a video allegedly showing Ali Haider Gillani, a member of Provincial Assembly of Punjab and PPP leader, attempting to buy the support of a PTI lawmaker for his father father Yousuf Raza Gillani, a candidate of PDM in Senate election, went viral on social media.

The video was shared by a journalist, Arshad Sharif, just a few hours before the Election Commission of Pakistan is set to hold Senate elections on March 3 as per past practice.

The video shows Gillani giving tips to the unknown PTI lawmaker about how to waste his vote in polling in order to favour Yousaf Raza Gillani.

On Monday, the Supreme Court in its opinion on a presidential reference said that the Senate polls should be held through a secret ballot.

There will be a one-to-one contest between Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Gillani for a general seat.