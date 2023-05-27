Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail quits PTI over May 9 incidents

KARACHI – Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail on Saturday announced his departure from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is hit by volleys of resignations following the May 9 attacks on the military installations.

He made the announcement while addressing a press confrence shortly after he was released from the jail as he was discharged from a case registered against him over May 9 protests.

Saying he was among the founding members of the party, Ismail said he had joined the politics with a dream of prosperous Pakistan. After 27 years of struggle, the PTI came into power but we lost the government in less than four years due to inexperience, he lamented.

He also spoke in favour of the Pakistan Army and condemned his party's anti-establishment tirade. He said all those involved in attacks on military installation on May 9 should be brought to justice.

"I have been in hiding following the May 9 incidents and at last got caught," he said while resigning from all party positions.

Earlier in the day, Sindh president of PTI Ali Zaidi quit the party, as he bids adieu to politics, marking another blow to the embattled ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

In a video message, Zaidi announced his retirement from politics citing May 9 events in which civil and military installations were attacked. Once a close aide of Imran Khan said he decided to take this difficult decision to step down from his party position and active politics.

Following the May 9 protests and stringent crackdown, dozens of PTI leaders, including Shireen Mazari, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi were arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order ordinance. Many of them were granted bail by courts on multiple occasions but were re-arrested immediately every time until they announce to distance themselves from former ruling party.