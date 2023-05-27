Elon Musk’s Neuralink gets top US body’s nod for brain chip trial on humans

NEW YORK – Elon Musk-owned Neuralink has received approval from the top US body to conduct its first trial to implant a microchip in human brain.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for the first-in-human clinical trial to the startup, which is already facing probe over alleged killing of animals in brain implant experiments.

Neuralink announced the development on Twitter, stating: “We are excited to share that we have received the FDA’s approval to launch our first-in-human clinical study!

“This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people”.

The company said recruitment is not yet open for our clinical trial, adding that it will announce more information on this soon.

The FDA also acknowledged in a statement that the agency cleared Neuralink to use its brain implant and surgical robot for trials on patients but declined to share more details.