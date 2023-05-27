Yumna Zaidi shares the challenges of preparing for her role in 'Nayab'

Yumna Zaidi, a prominent actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry, is all set to make her movie debut in the upcoming film "Nayab." In this exciting project, she will be stepping into the shoes of a cricketer, a role that demanded her to delve deep into the world of cricket and familiarize herself with its intricacies.
Playing the character of a cricketer is a new and challenging experience for the Tere Bin actress, who has previously mesmerized audiences with her versatile performances on television. As an actress dedicated to her craft, she recognized the importance of authenticity and wanted to ensure that she portrayed her character convincingly. This led her to embark on a journey of learning as much as she could about cricket and its terminologies.
In preparation for her role, the 33-year-old devoted considerable time to studying the sport, understanding its rules, and immersing herself in the nuances of cricket. She eagerly embraced the opportunity to train and enhance her skills, both as an actress and as a cricketer. This involved not only honing her physical abilities but also delving into the mental and emotional aspects of the game to bring depth and realism to her portrayal.
Her commitment to her craft extended beyond the cricket field. She engaged with professional cricket players, coaches, and experts who generously shared their knowledge and insights. Through their guidance, she gained a better understanding of the sport's technical aspects, its dynamics, and the mindset required to excel as a cricketer.
The process of learning about cricket presented Yumna with numerous challenges, but she embraced them with passion and determination. From perfecting her batting and bowling techniques to grasping the intricacies of field placements and match strategies, she dedicated herself wholeheartedly to acquiring the necessary skills.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 28, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.20
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
