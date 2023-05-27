Yumna Zaidi shares the challenges of preparing for her role in 'Nayab'

Yumna Zaidi, a prominent actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry, is all set to make her movie debut in the upcoming film "Nayab." In this exciting project, she will be stepping into the shoes of a cricketer, a role that demanded her to delve deep into the world of cricket and familiarize herself with its intricacies.

Playing the character of a cricketer is a new and challenging experience for the Tere Bin actress, who has previously mesmerized audiences with her versatile performances on television. As an actress dedicated to her craft, she recognized the importance of authenticity and wanted to ensure that she portrayed her character convincingly. This led her to embark on a journey of learning as much as she could about cricket and its terminologies.

In preparation for her role, the 33-year-old devoted considerable time to studying the sport, understanding its rules, and immersing herself in the nuances of cricket. She eagerly embraced the opportunity to train and enhance her skills, both as an actress and as a cricketer. This involved not only honing her physical abilities but also delving into the mental and emotional aspects of the game to bring depth and realism to her portrayal.

Her commitment to her craft extended beyond the cricket field. She engaged with professional cricket players, coaches, and experts who generously shared their knowledge and insights. Through their guidance, she gained a better understanding of the sport's technical aspects, its dynamics, and the mindset required to excel as a cricketer.

The process of learning about cricket presented Yumna with numerous challenges, but she embraced them with passion and determination. From perfecting her batting and bowling techniques to grasping the intricacies of field placements and match strategies, she dedicated herself wholeheartedly to acquiring the necessary skills.

On the work front, Ali was seen in Bikhray Moti, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Ishq Jalebi, Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.