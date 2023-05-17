‘Tere Bin’ couple Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali set couple goals with Walima photoshoot

The talented duo of Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, who star in the popular drama Tere Bin, have captivated the hearts of audiences worldwide.

With their exceptional performances, they have showcased their immense talent and have become the talk of the town. Yumna and Wahaj portray the characters of Meerab and Murtasim, a couple with a fiery relationship that is never short of drama. However, in a wedding-themed photoshoot organized by Maha's Photography and Faiza's Salon, the two actors came together and created magic.

During the shoot, Yumna and Wahaj exuded happiness and love, giving fans of Meerab and Murtasim the on-screen chemistry they have been eagerly waiting for.

After the enthralling events of mayoun, mehendi, nikkah, and baraat, the time has come for an exquisite Walima-themed photoshoot featuring this mesmerizing on-screen couple. Fans are filled with excitement and anticipation as they eagerly await the unveiling of the photographs capturing this special occasion.

The couple has left no stone unturned in their fashion choices, adorning themselves in a stunning peach and silver-themed lehenga and shalwar kameez ensemble, complemented by a stylish waistcoat. Their impeccable attire showcases their impeccable sense of style and adds an extra touch of elegance to the shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faiza's (@faizas.salon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

This isn't the first time Yumna and Wahaj have posed together for a clothing brand; they have previously collaborated on several other shoots, each one highlighting their effortless chemistry and undeniable charm.

On the work front, Ali was seen in Bikhray Moti, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Ishq Jalebi, Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.