Search

LifestyleVideosViral

Kubra Khan shares heartwarming video of salon staff

Web Desk 06:50 PM | 17 May, 2023
Kubra Khan shares heartwarming video of salon staff
Source: Kubra Khan (Instagram)

Kubra Khan, the enchanting star of Lollywood, has been on a remarkable journey, captivating audiences with her stellar performances in both dramas and films. Her acting prowess has garnered widespread applause, solidifying her position as a prominent figure in the industry.

Not only does she possess impeccable acting skills, but her stunning looks add to her undeniable charm. At the age of 29, Khan carved a niche for herself, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of her fans.

Recently, she shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram account that touched the hearts of many.

The video showcases an elderly woman who is going through challenging health conditions. Despite her difficulties, her visit to the salon turns out to be a heartwarming experience for everyone involved, including the compassionate Kubra Khan. In her Instagram repost, Kubra expresses her emotions, saying, "Akh. I am not crying. You are."

In the video, the senior woman, due to her ailment, has to undergo complete shaving of her head. However, what makes the video truly touching is the interaction between the elderly woman and a male staff member at the beauty salon. In an astonishing yet inspirational gesture, the male staff member goes out of his way to make the woman feel special and supported.

As a symbol of solidarity, he decides to shave half of his own head, showing that she is not alone. This act of kindness has garnered immense appreciation and admiration.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Superstar, London Nahi Jaunga, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Sinf-e-Aahan, and Sang-e-Mah.

SHC seeks progress report from FIA in Mehwish Hayat, Kubra Khan defamation case

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

When Salman Khan waited at a mall to meet Momal Sheikh

03:19 PM | 17 May, 2023

Azaan Sami Khan pays tribute to his mother in upcoming music album

04:20 PM | 16 May, 2023

Eshal Fayyaz’s Facebook hacked as account shares adult videos 

12:05 PM | 16 May, 2023

Amna Ilyas shares spine-chilling supernatural encounter

11:04 PM | 15 May, 2023

Dollars rain at Pakistani wedding as groom arrives in helicopter (VIDEO)

10:46 PM | 13 May, 2023

Amid dance and fireworks, Imran Khan gets heroic welcome in Lahore

09:22 AM | 13 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Shireen Mazari arrested again as police continue crackdown on PTI ...

10:15 PM | 17 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 17th May 2023

09:04 AM | 17 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 17, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.9 298.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 777.88 785.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 42.07 42.44
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.56 3.67
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.31
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 952.27 961.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.03 65.63
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.07 184.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.56 27.87
Omani Riyal OMR 760.2 768.2
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.35 81.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.25 28.55
Swiss Franc CHF 326.82 329.32
Thai Bhat THB 8.66 8.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 17, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,250.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Karachi PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Islamabad PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Peshawar PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Quetta PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Sialkot PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Attock PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Gujranwala PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Jehlum PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Multan PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Bahawalpur PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Gujrat PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Nawabshah PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Chakwal PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Hyderabad PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Nowshehra PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Sargodha PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Faisalabad PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Mirpur PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: