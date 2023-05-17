Kubra Khan shares heartwarming video of salon staff

Kubra Khan, the enchanting star of Lollywood, has been on a remarkable journey, captivating audiences with her stellar performances in both dramas and films. Her acting prowess has garnered widespread applause, solidifying her position as a prominent figure in the industry.

Not only does she possess impeccable acting skills, but her stunning looks add to her undeniable charm. At the age of 29, Khan carved a niche for herself, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of her fans.

Recently, she shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram account that touched the hearts of many.

The video showcases an elderly woman who is going through challenging health conditions. Despite her difficulties, her visit to the salon turns out to be a heartwarming experience for everyone involved, including the compassionate Kubra Khan. In her Instagram repost, Kubra expresses her emotions, saying, "Akh. I am not crying. You are."

In the video, the senior woman, due to her ailment, has to undergo complete shaving of her head. However, what makes the video truly touching is the interaction between the elderly woman and a male staff member at the beauty salon. In an astonishing yet inspirational gesture, the male staff member goes out of his way to make the woman feel special and supported.

As a symbol of solidarity, he decides to shave half of his own head, showing that she is not alone. This act of kindness has garnered immense appreciation and admiration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Superstar, London Nahi Jaunga, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Sinf-e-Aahan, and Sang-e-Mah.