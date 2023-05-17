'Mediators' oppose military courts, demand probe and elections in Punjab

The Mediators, a group of leading politicians, journalists, lawyers and numerous civil society organisations, have welcomed the National Security Committee’s decision to “resolve all the political issues through dialogue as per democratic norms instead of indulging in confrontation”.
While rejecting the decision to try the civilians under Army Act or Official Secret Act, they endorsed the HRCP’s plea to follow the due process under Article 10A of the Constitution and in civil courts.
Condemning all forms of violence, vandalism and hate-mongering, The Mediators called for serious introspection about the rage and massive passionate indignation of the youth in the Punjab and KP.
The group called for an independent and credible inquiry into the 9 May mayhem and prosecution of the alleged culprits through a credible judicial process and also an investigation into a big security lapse in handling miscreants. They also called upon the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Shehbaz government and the Parliament to show understanding and restraint and facilitate the Election Commission of Pakistan in announcing a schedule for the next General Elections to all assemblies on the same date, not exceeding the current tenure of assemblies, and ensure free and fair franchise in consultation with all political stakeholders.
The mediators expressed their concern over new curbs on social media and censorship of electronic media. It demanded the release of all those not involved in violence, the women and journalists in particular.
The joint statement is signed by over 150 leading personalities, including Senator Raza Rabbani, Senator Mushahid Hussain, Nafeesa Shah MNA, President BNP Akhtar Mengal MNA, Mehmood Khan Achakzai President PKMAP, Mohsin Dawar MNA, Farhatullah Babar PPP, Akhtar Hussain President AWP, Farooq Tariq President HKM and others. Economists: Dr Hafeez Paska, Dr Akmal Hussain, Dr Pervaiz Tahir, Dr Kaiser Bengali, Former Vice Chancellor GC Hassan Shah, Dr Nayyar, Prof Sarfraz. Bar representative: Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Hassan Raza Pasha, Akhtar Hussain, member judicial commission, Abid Saqi, Sabahat Rizvi and other office-bearers of bar associations. Senior Journalists: Zahid Hussain, Imtiaz Alam, Safma, Hussain Naqi, Sohail Warraich, Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Talat Hussain, Azhar Abbas, Asma Shirazi, Kazim Khan President CPNE, Jabbar Khattak, Afzal But, President PFUJ, Nasir Zaidi, Shehzada Zulfikar, mohammed Waleed, Allama Siddique Azhar, Tanzeela Mazhar and over 50 others. Civil Society organisations: Mohammed Tehseen, SAP, mohammed Ayub NP, Khawar Mumtaz WAF, Sheema Kirmani, Tehreek I Niswan, Irfan Mufti, Joint Action Committee, Peter Jaccob, Karamat, PILAR, President National Trade Union, and leading activists of human rights among others.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 17, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.56
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.