Watch how Indian divas graced Cannes red carpet

The highly anticipated Cannes Film Festival began with all the glitz and glam on the red carpet. With stars pouring in from all over the world, Indian cinema actors Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar, and former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble also represented Bollywood. The 76th edition of the esteemed festival opened with the premiere of Johnny Depp's Louis XV period drama Jeanne du Barry.

Sara Ali Khan: Knockout or Knocked Out?

The royalty of Bollywood swooped attention with her royal look! For the global event, the Gaslight actress opted for an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga, paired with a matching blouse and an equally graceful trailing dupatta, in order to represent the rich culture. The lehenga with its delicate embroidery and embellishments, not only accentuated Khan's exquisite beauty but also exuded elegance. For jewelry, the star complemented the look with statement earrings and a dainty bracelet.

Unfortunately, the highly anticipated desi ensemble could not serve the looks fans had in mind, although wearing traditional attire to Cannes is a huge statement in itself, however, the diva's lackluster styling or failure to embody the dress knocked her out of the best-dressed league.

Esha Gupta: A Look of Glamor, Glory, and Gorgeousness

Esha Gupta — the 'India's Angelina Jolie' — graced the Cannes carpet looking like an angel. Gupta's gorgeous white satin gown by designer Nicholas Jebran Couture was anything but simple. The gown's statement collar, graceful plunging neckline, sheer mesh accents, and white floral patterns looked heavenly on Gupta's curves. The gown's wrap-style waist and floor-length silhouette accentuated the diva's figure, while also flaunting her bold style with a daring high slit on one side.

For her hairdo and makeup, Gupta opted for an elegant bun and bronzed makeup to make her dusky complexion entice the audience. The actress's neutral eyeshadow, black eyeliner, defined cheeks, and maroon lips did wonders.

Manushi Chhillar: Magic and Modernity

Alike Gupta, Chhillar also went for a white look. Posing in a white tulle gown by Walkers and Co — a brand dedicated to providing a global platform for talented young creators — the star served as the muse for Fovari, a fashion house. The breathtaking piece's off-shoulder details, corset accents, subtle plunging neckline, and a long train of white tulle with intricate frill details, were everything she needed for the event. For hair and makeup, Chhillar kept it chic with loose, wavy curls and soft makeup.

Other notable stars are also set to attend the event. Leading the Indian delegation to Cannes 2023 is Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan., while the delegation includes Oscar winner, Guneet Mongia, Chillar, Gupta, and Kangabam Tomba. Anushka Sharma will also be making her Cannes debut this year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mrunal Thakur, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Varma, Vignesh Shivan, Niharika NM, Ruhee Dosani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Dolly Singh will also be seen.

The 76th Edition will premiere several Indian films including Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, Kanu Behl's Agra, Yudhajit Basu's Nehemich, and Aribam Syam Sharma's Ishanou.