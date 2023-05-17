Search

ImmigrationTop NewsPakistan

Pakistan renews ‘Road to Makkah’ initiative with Saudi Arabia, requests extension of Hajj facilitation

Web Desk 09:41 PM | 17 May, 2023
Pakistan renews ‘Road to Makkah’ initiative with Saudi Arabia, requests extension of Hajj facilitation

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan has renewed the Road to Makkah initiative with the government of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to help facilitate the Hajj pilgrims besides requesting extension of Hajj facilitation at different airports of the country. 

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Dr. Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood, Saudi deputy interior minister in presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers, and Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Pakistan.

The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s Guests of God Service Program, which King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud inaugurated in 2019 under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. The agreement is renewed every year with countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco, and Bangladesh. 

As per the initiative, Hajj pilgrims are issued visas and provided other services, such as baggage facilities, at their respective countries’ airports. Not only that, the pilgrims move directly to buses to take them to their places of residence in Makkah and Madina while their luggage is delivered to them.

Addressing the ceremony organized in this regard, the Saudi deputy interior minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed historic relations and the people of both countries regard it with respect.

“We wish and hope that our bilateral relations will prosper more, and I pray to the Almighty for a better future for Pakistan,” he said, adding that both sides had meaningful discussions during his visit.

The Saudi deputy interior minister is on a two-day visit to Pakistan to renew the agreement and meet political leaders as well as Army Chief. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said he has requested Saudi authorities to extend the Makkah Route Initiative to airports in Lahore and Karachi next year.

“His excellency [Saudi deputy interior minister] has promised that the number of Pakistani pilgrims who are traveling from Islamabad through Makkah Route Initiative will be increased from 26,000 to 40,000 and for next year, I and the minister of religious affairs have requested to provide this facility from Lahore and Karachi as well,” Sanaullah said.

The interior minister said he had discussed the Saudi government's demands on the case of a Saudi diplomat who was killed in Pakistan. Rana SanaUllah said Pakistan has also requested the kingdom to release Pakistanis languishing in Saudi jails for petty crimes.

“We have discussed the release of Pakistani prisoners who are detained in [Saudi] jails for small offenses and the worthy deputy interior minister assured us that all those Pakistanis will be released soon who did not commit any serious crime,” he highlighted. 

The minster said Pakistan would eagerly wait for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to the South Asian country.

Pakistan’s quota for Hajj 2023 is 179,210 pilgrims. It is to be highlighted that 50 percent quota had been reserved for the Sponsorship Scheme which is a special facility given to Hajj pilgrims seeking foreign exchange from abroad in the specific dollar account of the religious affairs ministry.

The government has announced that no balloting would take place for intending Hajj pilgrims this year as the number of applicants falls short of the quota made available to Pakistan. 

For this year, the government had set Hajj expenses at Rs1.175 million per pilgrim, 68% more than the last year's expenses which apparently became a reason for many of the Muslims to avoid performing the ritual amid skyrocketing inflation. 

As far as the flight operation is concerned, the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced that its pre-Hajj operation would begin on May 21 and continue till August 12 during which it would take 38,000 pilgrims to the Holy land. 

PIA has announced to charge fares in US dollars for the second year in a row and fixed the fares for pilgrims going to Saudi Arabia under the private Hajj scheme from $870 to $1180 for the Southern region that includes Karachi, Quetta, Sukkur, Hyderabad.

It is noteworthy that this is the first time Saudi Arabia would be welcoming pilgrims in large numbers i.e around 2.3m after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in the age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunized against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.

Can one perform Hajj on visit visa? Saudi Arabia clarifies policy

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan, Iran to jointly open border market, power transmission line tomorrow

09:16 PM | 17 May, 2023

Is Pakistan banning cryptocurrency?

07:19 PM | 17 May, 2023

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

05:14 PM | 17 May, 2023

First French Alumni Day being celebrated in Pakistan

01:10 PM | 17 May, 2023

‘Pakistan exists because of Army’: Fawad Chaudhry reaffirms support for armed forces, condemns May 9 events

10:32 AM | 17 May, 2023

Saudi dignitary lands in Pakistan for 'Road to Makkah' project: Here's how it will facilitate Hajj pilgrims

10:46 PM | 16 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Shireen Mazari arrested again as police continue crackdown on PTI ...

10:15 PM | 17 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 17th May 2023

09:04 AM | 17 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 17, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.9 298.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 777.88 785.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 42.07 42.44
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.56 3.67
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.31
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 952.27 961.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.03 65.63
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.07 184.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.56 27.87
Omani Riyal OMR 760.2 768.2
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.35 81.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.25 28.55
Swiss Franc CHF 326.82 329.32
Thai Bhat THB 8.66 8.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 17, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,250.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Karachi PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Islamabad PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Peshawar PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Quetta PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Sialkot PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Attock PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Gujranwala PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Jehlum PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Multan PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Bahawalpur PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Gujrat PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Nawabshah PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Chakwal PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Hyderabad PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Nowshehra PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Sargodha PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Faisalabad PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640
Mirpur PKR 232,400 PKR 2,640

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: