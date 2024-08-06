Search

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus likely to head Bangladesh interim govt after Hasina's exit

09:32 AM | 6 Aug, 2024
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus likely to head Bangladesh interim govt after Hasina's exit

DHAKA – Bangladesh, the country of over 170 million, saw chaotic scenes on Monday as thousands of protesters stormed Prime Minister Hasina Wajid's residence, forcing her to flee the country in haste and a new setup is being formed.

After Hasina's dramatic exit, student protesters want Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, as favored candidate to lead interim government.

Yunus, who is known globally as "banker to the poor", agreed to step in due to the current crisis. He has previously faced corruption allegations under Hasina’s administration, which he contends were politically motivated.

Now, a new interim leadership includes General Waker-uz-Zaman, who has temporarily assumed control, and President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who announced that Parliament will be dissolved and a new government formed in near future. The military is working to restore order amid the chaos, which has already led to substantial loss of life and injuries.

The protests, which started as a demand for reforms to the job quota system, have highlighted broader issues in Bangladesh, including economic challenges and political instability. The military has pledged to investigate the recent violence, which has been among the worst since the country's independence in 1971.

Pakistan issues advisory for students as violent protests resume in Bangladesh

