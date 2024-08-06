Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus likely to head Bangladesh interim govt after Hasina's exit

DHAKA – Bangladesh, the country of over 170 million, saw chaotic scenes on Monday as thousands of protesters stormed Prime Minister Hasina Wajid's residence, forcing her to flee the country in haste and a new setup is being formed.
After Hasina's dramatic exit, student protesters want Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, as favored candidate to lead interim government.
Yunus, who is known globally as "banker to the poor", agreed to step in due to the current crisis. He has previously faced corruption allegations under Hasina’s administration, which he contends were politically motivated.
Now, a new interim leadership includes General Waker-uz-Zaman, who has temporarily assumed control, and President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who announced that Parliament will be dissolved and a new government formed in near future. The military is working to restore order amid the chaos, which has already led to substantial loss of life and injuries.
The protests, which started as a demand for reforms to the job quota system, have highlighted broader issues in Bangladesh, including economic challenges and political instability. The military has pledged to investigate the recent violence, which has been among the worst since the country's independence in 1971.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|303.65
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|358.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.50
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
