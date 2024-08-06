Three Pakistani workers sentenced to death in Iraq

ISLAMABAD – Three Pakistani nationals got death sentence by an Iraqi court on charges of robbery and terror activities.

Reports shared in local media said Rasafa Court gave death penalty to Umar Farooq, Haider Ali, and Shoaib Akhtar for their involvement in different cases.

Pakistani nationals were handed down capital punishment under anti-terrorism laws. Shoaib Akhtar was convicted for establishing a terrorist group in Middle Eastern nation, shooting at Shahab Kazim Hassan, and robbing his shop.

Iraqi media reports claim that one of the Pakistani nationals was involved in a shooting incident that resulted in the death of Officer Hayman Karim.

The convicts will now appeal in federal court against the ruling, which was announced on July 31.