Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem face off against India's Neeraj Chopra in Paris 2024 Javelin Throw today

PARIS – Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem is locking horns with other rivals in qualification round of Paris 2024 Olympics.
The star athlete needs to achieve a throw of 84.00 meters to advance to Thursday’s final. Nadeem, a nine-time international medalist, is Pakistan's top medal hopeful, having previously finished fifth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The main rival of Pakistani athlete is Neeraj Chopra, who will be representing arch-rival India in the qualifier. The final will include all athletes who meet or exceed the 84.00 meters mark, or the top 12 if fewer than 12 reach that distance.
Arshad's journey is notable for his rise from a modest background in Khanewal, supported by his family despite financial hardships.
The 27-year-old is first Pakistani to reach finals in both Olympics and the World Athletics Championships. He set Commonwealth Games record with throw of 90.18 meters in 2022 and won silver at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, marking Pakistan’s first medal at the event.
He pursued cricket before focusing on javelin throw, but his talent was discovered by coach Rasheed Ahmad Saqi, and he has since achieved notable success, including gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and the Islamic Solidarity Games.
Despite injuries and limited resources, Nadeem has continued to excel, earning his place at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Jul-2024/from-arshad-nadeem-to-jehanara-nabi-pakistani-athletes-set-to-shine-at-olympics-2024
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|303.65
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|358.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.50
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
