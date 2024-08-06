Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem face off against India's Neeraj Chopra in Paris 2024 Javelin Throw today

PARIS – Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem is locking horns with other rivals in qualification round of Paris 2024 Olympics.

The star athlete needs to achieve a throw of 84.00 meters to advance to Thursday’s final. Nadeem, a nine-time international medalist, is Pakistan's top medal hopeful, having previously finished fifth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The main rival of Pakistani athlete is Neeraj Chopra, who will be representing arch-rival India in the qualifier. The final will include all athletes who meet or exceed the 84.00 meters mark, or the top 12 if fewer than 12 reach that distance.

Arshad's journey is notable for his rise from a modest background in Khanewal, supported by his family despite financial hardships.

The 27-year-old is first Pakistani to reach finals in both Olympics and the World Athletics Championships. He set Commonwealth Games record with throw of 90.18 meters in 2022 and won silver at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, marking Pakistan’s first medal at the event.

He pursued cricket before focusing on javelin throw, but his talent was discovered by coach Rasheed Ahmad Saqi, and he has since achieved notable success, including gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Despite injuries and limited resources, Nadeem has continued to excel, earning his place at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

