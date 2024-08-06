Search

England refuses to host PSL 10 matches amid scheduling conflicts

6 Aug, 2024
England refuses to host PSL 10 matches amid scheduling conflicts
Source: File Photo

LONDON – England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has declined to host matches for the 10th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to unavailability of its cricket grounds.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) initially planned to hold playoff matches and final at a neutral location, with England being a leading candidate.

However, after inquiries about costs and logistics, franchise owners were informed that an official would be sent to England to evaluate the situation. ECB citied ground unavailability as the reason.

After this refusal, Pakistan Cricket Board is now considering UAE as an alternative venue, although the extreme heat in May could pose challenges for scheduling matches there.

The country's flagship cricket league PSL 10 is scheduled from April 10 to May 25, overlapping with the Indian Premier League (IPL), which raises concerns about the availability of key foreign players for the cricket league.

When will PSL 10 begin? Proposed window announced

