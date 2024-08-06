MDCAT fee increased in Pakistan for this year; Check complete details here

LAHORE – Another jolt to medical aspirants as Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) implemented a 33pc increase in fees for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for MBBS and BDS programs. The
After the latest move, the new fee for MDCAT is set at Rs8,000, up from the previous Rs6,000.
This year, over 200,000 candidates are expected to take Medical & Dental College Admission Test MDCAT. With the fee hike, PMDC anticipates collecting more than Rs1.6 billion from registrations. For international students, the registration fee will be Rs40,000.
Registration for MDCAT opens today, with the test scheduled for September 22 across Pakistan, as well as in Saudi Arabia and Emirates.
The surge fee also received mixed reactions from students and parents, many of whom are concerned about the added financial strain on prospective medical and dental students.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|303.65
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|358.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.50
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.