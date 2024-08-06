MDCAT fee increased in Pakistan for this year; Check complete details here

LAHORE – Another jolt to medical aspirants as Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) implemented a 33pc increase in fees for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for MBBS and BDS programs. The

After the latest move, the new fee for MDCAT is set at Rs8,000, up from the previous Rs6,000.

This year, over 200,000 candidates are expected to take Medical & Dental College Admission Test MDCAT. With the fee hike, PMDC anticipates collecting more than Rs1.6 billion from registrations. For international students, the registration fee will be Rs40,000.

Registration for MDCAT opens today, with the test scheduled for September 22 across Pakistan, as well as in Saudi Arabia and Emirates.

The surge fee also received mixed reactions from students and parents, many of whom are concerned about the added financial strain on prospective medical and dental students.