Top UAE airline cancels flights to Israel

01:49 PM | 6 Aug, 2024
Top UAE airline cancels flights to Israel

DUBAI - Renowned airline of the United Arab Emirates has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel as tension grips the region.

Etihad Airlines cancelled its flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, leaving travelers strande on Tuesday though the carrier cited operational reasons behind the cancellation.

The affected flights, EY595 and EY596, were scheduled for August 6, and passengers are urged to verify their contact information to receive updates.

The cancellation comes as regional tensions between Israel and Hezbollah reach a boiling point, prompting airlines to reassess their flight routes and avoid Israrli airspace. 

With Iranian and Lebanese airspace becoming increasingly volatile, carriers are taking precautions to ensure passenger safety with possible plans to even cancel flights when needed.

Emirates, another major airline, suspended flights to Tel Aviv in November 2023 due to security concerns. Passengers with connecting flights to Tel Aviv are barred from traveling until further notice.

The cancellations highlight the far-reaching impact of geopolitical tensions on international travel and would also affect the tourism industry if the tensions prevail for long.

The tension between Israel and Palestine escalated on October 7th after fresh violence erupted following which Israel killed over 30,000 Palestinians. The fresh wave of uncertainty revolves around possible Iran-Israel confrontation after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran recently.

The US, the UK and France have also warned its citizens to leave Lebanon as early as possible due to a possible conflict in the region which can trigger violence and even warfare. 

