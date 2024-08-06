Top UAE airline cancels flights to Israel

DUBAI - Renowned airline of the United Arab Emirates has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel as tension grips the region.
Etihad Airlines cancelled its flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, leaving travelers strande on Tuesday though the carrier cited operational reasons behind the cancellation.
The affected flights, EY595 and EY596, were scheduled for August 6, and passengers are urged to verify their contact information to receive updates.
The cancellation comes as regional tensions between Israel and Hezbollah reach a boiling point, prompting airlines to reassess their flight routes and avoid Israrli airspace.
With Iranian and Lebanese airspace becoming increasingly volatile, carriers are taking precautions to ensure passenger safety with possible plans to even cancel flights when needed.
Emirates, another major airline, suspended flights to Tel Aviv in November 2023 due to security concerns. Passengers with connecting flights to Tel Aviv are barred from traveling until further notice.
The cancellations highlight the far-reaching impact of geopolitical tensions on international travel and would also affect the tourism industry if the tensions prevail for long.
The tension between Israel and Palestine escalated on October 7th after fresh violence erupted following which Israel killed over 30,000 Palestinians. The fresh wave of uncertainty revolves around possible Iran-Israel confrontation after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran recently.
The US, the UK and France have also warned its citizens to leave Lebanon as early as possible due to a possible conflict in the region which can trigger violence and even warfare.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|303.65
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|358.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.50
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.