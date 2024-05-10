Kazakhstan, Vietnam set to enforce visa-free travel: Details inside

ASTANA - Visa-free travel agreements are being signed daily between different nations as governments look forward to attracting tourists to spur the economy.

Two more countries have signed an agreement on a visa-free regime to increase people-to-people contact and cement ties.

In this regard, citizens of Kazakhstan and Vietnam will be able to travel visa-free to each other's countries soon.

Aibek Smadiyarov, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, confirmed the development during his weekly briefing that the visa-free agreement will come into force on May 25th.

The relevant agreement between the two countries was signed in August last year in Hanoi and the implementation starts this month as the formalities have been finalized.

“Citizens of the two nations – holders of national passports – are exempt from the need for a visa under the agreement. Moreover, tourists are permitted to stay in the country for 30 calendar days from the date of entry, for a total of 90 calendar days every six months,” said Smadiyarov.

Kazakhstan, the largest landlocked country, sits at the crossroads of Asia and Europe. With a diverse population of over 18 million, it's known for its rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes. Visitors flock to marvel at the natural wonders of the Altai Mountains and the surreal beauty of the Charyn Canyon. The vibrant cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan offer a blend of modernity and tradition, showcasing Kazakhstan's dynamic spirit.

On the other hand, Vietnam, nestled in Southeast Asia, boasts a vibrant tapestry of history, culture, and natural beauty. With a population of over 96 million, it's a bustling nation known for its warm hospitality and delicious cuisine. Visitors flock to explore the ancient charm of Hanoi's Old Quarter, the breathtaking landscapes of Ha Long Bay, and the bustling streets of Ho Chi Minh City. Vietnam's rich history and diverse landscapes offer endless exploration opportunities for travelers.