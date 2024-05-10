Search

Kazakhstan, Vietnam set to enforce visa-free travel: Details inside

08:23 PM | 10 May, 2024
Kazakhstan, Vietnam set to enforce visa-free travel: Details inside

ASTANA - Visa-free travel agreements are being signed daily between different nations as governments look forward to attracting tourists to spur the economy.  

Two more countries have signed an agreement on a visa-free regime to increase people-to-people contact and cement ties.

In this regard, citizens of Kazakhstan and Vietnam will be able to travel visa-free to each other's countries soon.

Aibek Smadiyarov, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, confirmed the development during his weekly briefing that the visa-free agreement will come into force on May 25th.  

The relevant agreement between the two countries was signed in August last year in Hanoi and the implementation starts this month as the formalities have been finalized.

“Citizens of the two nations – holders of national passports – are exempt from the need for a visa under the agreement. Moreover, tourists are permitted to stay in the country for 30 calendar days from the date of entry, for a total of 90 calendar days every six months,” said Smadiyarov.

Kazakhstan, the largest landlocked country, sits at the crossroads of Asia and Europe. With a diverse population of over 18 million, it's known for its rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes. Visitors flock to marvel at the natural wonders of the Altai Mountains and the surreal beauty of the Charyn Canyon. The vibrant cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan offer a blend of modernity and tradition, showcasing Kazakhstan's dynamic spirit.

On the other hand, Vietnam, nestled in Southeast Asia, boasts a vibrant tapestry of history, culture, and natural beauty. With a population of over 96 million, it's a bustling nation known for its warm hospitality and delicious cuisine. Visitors flock to explore the ancient charm of Hanoi's Old Quarter, the breathtaking landscapes of Ha Long Bay, and the bustling streets of Ho Chi Minh City. Vietnam's rich history and diverse landscapes offer endless exploration opportunities for travelers.

09:21 PM | 10 May, 2024

Jinnah gallery inaugurated at Jinnah House Lahore

03:24 PM | 10 May, 2024

Gold prices see significant increase in Pakistan

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 10 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 10, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298.2 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 295.5 298.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

