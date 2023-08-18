Woman forgets bag worth Rs 4 million at Karachi airport: Here's what happened next

KARACHI - In a show of matchless professionalism, the Karachi police found a bag containing items worth millions and returned it to the rightful owner.
Saira Mustafa Shaikh, a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, arrived from Islamabad to Karachi but upon returning home, she realized that she had forgotten her bag in the trolley in the parking area of the Karachi International Airport.
The lady reported the incident to the police and mentioned the items and cash in the bag. The bag contained jewelry worth Rs 4 million, documents, cash, and other valuable items.
The airport police sprung into action and investigated the Civil Aviation Authority and airline officials but later on, ascertained that a car driver had found the female passenger’s handbag in the parking lot and had taken it from there.
With the help of CCTV footage, the police tracked the bag and recovered it from the person who had kept the bag safe. According to SHO airport, inspector Kaleem Musa, the bag was taken by the driver of a company who had deposited it to the security department.
The woman expressed gratitude and lavished praise on the police for getting her belongings back through diligent work and commitment of the law enforcers.
Meanwhile, SSP Malir, Hassan Sardar Niazi appreciated the efforts put in by the police officials and announced to reward the whole team with prizes.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 18, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|304.15
|Euro
|EUR
|326.5
|329.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382.3
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.2
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|770.83
|778.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.05
|37.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|942.2
|951.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.52
|63.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|80.2
|81
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.49
|332.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – Gold prices continued to increase on Friday in domestic market despite downward trend in the international bullion market.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs300 to close at Rs225,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs257 to settle at Rs193,158, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $6 to settle at $1,894 per ounce.
The price of per tola and 10 gram silver is Rs2,497 and Rs2,140.8, respectively.
