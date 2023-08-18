Woman forgets bag worth Rs 4 million at Karachi airport: Here's what happened next

KARACHI - In a show of matchless professionalism, the Karachi police found a bag containing items worth millions and returned it to the rightful owner.

Saira Mustafa Shaikh, a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, arrived from Islamabad to Karachi but upon returning home, she realized that she had forgotten her bag in the trolley in the parking area of the Karachi International Airport.

The lady reported the incident to the police and mentioned the items and cash in the bag. The bag contained jewelry worth Rs 4 million, documents, cash, and other valuable items.

The airport police sprung into action and investigated the Civil Aviation Authority and airline officials but later on, ascertained that a car driver had found the female passenger’s handbag in the parking lot and had taken it from there.

With the help of CCTV footage, the police tracked the bag and recovered it from the person who had kept the bag safe. According to SHO airport, inspector Kaleem Musa, the bag was taken by the driver of a company who had deposited it to the security department.

The woman expressed gratitude and lavished praise on the police for getting her belongings back through diligent work and commitment of the law enforcers.

Meanwhile, SSP Malir, Hassan Sardar Niazi appreciated the efforts put in by the police officials and announced to reward the whole team with prizes.