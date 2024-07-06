Search

Immigration

Philippines set to issue directives for digital nomad visas

03:54 PM | 6 Jul, 2024
MANILA - The president of the Philippines is set to issue directives to implement the issuance of digital nomad visas to attract workers from across the globe.

A nomad visa is a permit that allows a person to work remotely in a foreign country and it is becoming increasingly popular amongst freelancers and those related to tech.

In this regard, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to issue an executive order (EO) to implement nomad visas immediately without tax incentives as confirmed by the Private Sector Advisory Council-Tourism Sector Group (PSAC-TSG) which called on the president on Wednesday.

The tax incentives that could lead to increased take-up of the nomad visas can follow via a related bill to be passed by Congress, the body stated and added that a pilot country should be selected for the purpose.

It is to be highlighted that neighboring countries are already issuing digital nomad visas though the Philippines is also deliberating the same. House Bill 8165, or the Digital Nomad Act is currently at the committee level; however, the directive of the president ensures that the process to issue the visas would be expedited.

At present, no details have been revealed regarding the eligibility, fee, or the documents needed for getting the visa though generally countries focus on minimum earnings as well as health insurance for getting the visa.

It is to be highlighted that more and more countries are now offering digital nomad visas. The list includes Japan, Italy, Thailand, Spain, Argentina, Romania, United Arab Emirates, Croatia, Portugal, Uruguay, Malta, Norway etc.

Immigration

03:54 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

