Search

Immigration

Germany to give long term Schengen visas to citizens from this Muslim country

Web Desk
07:10 PM | 5 Oct, 2023
Germany to give long term Schengen visas to citizens from this Muslim country

BERLIN - In a move aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries, Germany has announced to grant Schengen visas valid for five years to Kuwaiti citizens. 

Ambassador of Germany Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz confirmed the development and said this decision was made ten days ago and is currently in the phase of implementation.

The decision would also alleviate pressure on visa application centers and provide Kuwaiti travelers with the flexibility to visit Germany and other European nations at their convenience.

'Any Kuwaiti citizen can now obtain a Schengen visa for five years as long as his passport is valid,' the ambassador said.

The Schengen visa is a special travel permit that allows individuals to travel freely within the Schengen Area, which comprises 26 European countries that have mutually agreed to abolish internal border controls, effectively creating a single territory for travel purposes. This visa allows travelers to move between Schengen member states without the need for additional visas or passport checks at each border.

One of the key benefits of the Schengen visa is its convenience for tourists and business travelers as it grants access to a diverse range of cultures, landscapes, and experiences across Europe, making it an attractive option for those seeking to explore multiple countries during a single trip. Additionally, it simplifies travel logistics, as visitors can move freely between member states without undergoing time-consuming and repetitive border formalities.

Moreover, the Schengen visa encourages economic and cultural exchange among member countries. It fosters tourism, business collaborations, and cultural interactions, boosting economic growth and understanding between nations. For businesses, it streamlines operations and facilitates cross-border partnerships, promoting a more interconnected European economy.

The Schengen visa is a powerful instrument in fostering unity, cooperation, and economic prosperity within Europe while offering travelers an efficient and enriching way to explore the continent.

 The visa is now serving as a reason of bonding between EU and non EU states like Kuwait as it is expected to increase poeple to poeple contact.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

09:31 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Russian cars no more allowed to enter this European country: Details ...

06:20 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

Malaysia exploring visa-free entry but for these citizens: Check ...

12:57 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

Another European country abolishes Golden Visas: Details inside

09:27 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

This country just banned French aircraft from its airspace as ...

07:05 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Germany threatens to reinstate border controls with Poland: Here's ...

06:33 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Australia resumes visa processing for tour groups from this country ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:10 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

Germany to give long term Schengen visas to citizens from this Muslim country

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 5 Oct, 2023

Daily horoscope - 5 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 5, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.15 285.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 180.2 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766 774
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 40.55 40.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.36 940.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.55 173.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 748.35 756.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 313.85 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 5, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 192,000 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,610.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 5 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Karachi PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Islamabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Peshawar PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Quetta PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Sialkot PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Attock PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Gujranwala PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Jehlum PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Multan PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Bahawalpur PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Gujrat PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Nawabshah PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Chakwal PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Hyderabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Nowshehra PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Sargodha PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Faisalabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Mirpur PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: