Germany to give long term Schengen visas to citizens from this Muslim country

BERLIN - In a move aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries, Germany has announced to grant Schengen visas valid for five years to Kuwaiti citizens.

Ambassador of Germany Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz confirmed the development and said this decision was made ten days ago and is currently in the phase of implementation.

The decision would also alleviate pressure on visa application centers and provide Kuwaiti travelers with the flexibility to visit Germany and other European nations at their convenience.

'Any Kuwaiti citizen can now obtain a Schengen visa for five years as long as his passport is valid,' the ambassador said.

The Schengen visa is a special travel permit that allows individuals to travel freely within the Schengen Area, which comprises 26 European countries that have mutually agreed to abolish internal border controls, effectively creating a single territory for travel purposes. This visa allows travelers to move between Schengen member states without the need for additional visas or passport checks at each border.

One of the key benefits of the Schengen visa is its convenience for tourists and business travelers as it grants access to a diverse range of cultures, landscapes, and experiences across Europe, making it an attractive option for those seeking to explore multiple countries during a single trip. Additionally, it simplifies travel logistics, as visitors can move freely between member states without undergoing time-consuming and repetitive border formalities.

Moreover, the Schengen visa encourages economic and cultural exchange among member countries. It fosters tourism, business collaborations, and cultural interactions, boosting economic growth and understanding between nations. For businesses, it streamlines operations and facilitates cross-border partnerships, promoting a more interconnected European economy.

The Schengen visa is a powerful instrument in fostering unity, cooperation, and economic prosperity within Europe while offering travelers an efficient and enriching way to explore the continent.

The visa is now serving as a reason of bonding between EU and non EU states like Kuwait as it is expected to increase poeple to poeple contact.