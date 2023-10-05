Saniya Shamshad expresses gratitude on birthday, shares scintillating pictures

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani actress Saniya Shamshad on her 32nd birthday. The Piya Naam Ka Diya famed actress is known for her versatility and impeccable acting prowess in the showbiz fraternity, and enjoys a booming career with millions of fans.

Being one of the most loved celebrities of the glamor industry, the Chhoti Chhoti Khushiyaan star keeps her fans updated with sneak peaks into her life, and her birthday was no different.

Taking to Instagram, the Sadqay Tumhare star expressed her gratitude for the immense love coming from her family, friends, and fans. Shamshad also thanked everyone for making her birthday “incredible.”

“Grateful beyond words for all the love and birthday wishes!” The Daraar star began the note on Instagram.

“Thank you to each and every one of you who made my day so incredibly special,” the Choti star added.

“Your kind words and thoughtful gestures warmed my heart. I'm truly blessed to have such amazing people in my life. Cheers to another year filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments!” Shamshad further stated.

The actress also expressed gratitude for the love of her life, her husband, and stated, “To the love of my life, thank you for making my birthday unforgettable with your heartfelt wishes and endless love. You're my forever gift,” and tagged her husband.

She also thanked her best friends, sharing ”To my incredible best friends, your birthday wishes filled my heart with joy and reminded me of the beautiful bond we share. Thank you for making my day extra special, and for being the best support system a person could ask for. Cheers to many more amazing memories together!”

Shamshad shared a bunch of candid moments from her luxurious birthday and showed off her expensive presents with her Instagram family.

Social media users including Shamshad's sister and actress, Nimra Khan, and star Maryam Noor congratulated the diva on her big day.

On the work front, Shamshad carries a string of successful television series including Meri Hai Kiya Khata, Dikhawa, Mamlaat, Oye Motti Season 2, Siyani, Makafaat Season 5, Grift, and Mera Susraal.