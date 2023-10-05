Saniya Shamshad expresses gratitude on birthday, shares scintillating pictures

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani actress Saniya Shamshad on her 32nd birthday. The Piya Naam Ka Diya famed actress is known for her versatility and impeccable acting prowess in the showbiz fraternity, and enjoys a booming career with millions of fans.
Being one of the most loved celebrities of the glamor industry, the Chhoti Chhoti Khushiyaan star keeps her fans updated with sneak peaks into her life, and her birthday was no different.
Taking to Instagram, the Sadqay Tumhare star expressed her gratitude for the immense love coming from her family, friends, and fans. Shamshad also thanked everyone for making her birthday “incredible.”
“Grateful beyond words for all the love and birthday wishes!” The Daraar star began the note on Instagram.
“Thank you to each and every one of you who made my day so incredibly special,” the Choti star added.
“Your kind words and thoughtful gestures warmed my heart. I'm truly blessed to have such amazing people in my life. Cheers to another year filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments!” Shamshad further stated.
The actress also expressed gratitude for the love of her life, her husband, and stated, “To the love of my life, thank you for making my birthday unforgettable with your heartfelt wishes and endless love. You're my forever gift,” and tagged her husband.
She also thanked her best friends, sharing ”To my incredible best friends, your birthday wishes filled my heart with joy and reminded me of the beautiful bond we share. Thank you for making my day extra special, and for being the best support system a person could ask for. Cheers to many more amazing memories together!”
Shamshad shared a bunch of candid moments from her luxurious birthday and showed off her expensive presents with her Instagram family.
Social media users including Shamshad's sister and actress, Nimra Khan, and star Maryam Noor congratulated the diva on her big day.
On the work front, Shamshad carries a string of successful television series including Meri Hai Kiya Khata, Dikhawa, Mamlaat, Oye Motti Season 2, Siyani, Makafaat Season 5, Grift, and Mera Susraal.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 5, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.2
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766
|774
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.55
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.36
|940.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.55
|173.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.35
|756.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.85
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 192,000 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Karachi
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Islamabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Peshawar
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Quetta
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Sialkot
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Attock
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Gujranwala
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Jehlum
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Multan
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Gujrat
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Nawabshah
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Chakwal
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Hyderabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Nowshehra
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Sargodha
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Faisalabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Mirpur
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
