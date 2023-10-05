Suzuki bikes latest prices in October 2023 in Pakistan

Suzuki is a well-known motorcycle manufacturer with huge following in the local market thanks to its broad range of two-wheelers in a variety of markets, including adventure motorcycles, sports bikes and bikes for everyday use.

Suzuki raised the price for all of its models, including the Suzuki GD-110 S, GS-150, GSX-125, and GR-150, as costs across the board continue to rise.

Suzuki bikes continue to rule the streets despite the record price increase on these motorcycles.

Suzuki updated prices in Pakistan