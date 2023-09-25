Suzuki's Irresistible Offer: Get up to Rs 150,000 Trade-In Bonus on Wagon-R and Swift GL CVT!

In today's auto market, where every penny counts, Suzuki WagonR and Swift GL CVT stand out with the attractive trade-in bonus offer. With an exchange bonus of Rs. 100,000 for the WagonR and an even bigger bonus of Rs. 150,000 for the Swift GL CVT.

City dwellers and families adore the Suzuki WagonR for its practicality and efficiency despite its compact size. And now, with an exchange bonus of Rs 100,000, you can trade in your old car to make a smooth transition to a more modern, reliable and fuel-efficient vehicle. Free registration is also being offered to all WagonR customers. This significant saving makes upgrading to the WagonR even more attractive.

On the other hand, the Suzuki Swift GL CVT, known for its sporty design and agile performance, comes with an even more attractive exchange bonus of Rs. 150,000. You can trade in your old car and feel the thrill of driving a Swift GL CVT. The Swift's stylish exterior, comfortable interior, and advanced features make it a standout choice.

Whether you're looking for a roomy, practical ride with the WagonR or a sportier experience with the Swift GL CVT, these trade-in offers bring a great opportunity to upgrade to a better vehicle that is affordable and stylish. With Suzuki's reputation for reliability and low maintenance costs, you can enjoy your new car without worrying about unexpected expenses.

In short, the trade-in bonus of Rs. 100,000 for the WagonR and Rs. 150,000 for the Swift GL CVT opens up exciting possibilities for all those looking for a smarter and more cost-effective way to upgrade their car. It's a deal that saves you money and lets you walk away with a car that fits your needs and lifestyle.

For further details, please visit: https://suzukipakistan.com/exchange-program