Say goodbye to multitasking issues – The realme 13+ 5G is built for multitaskers, gamers

In a world where speed and seamless performance are non-negotiable, the realme 13+ 5G emerges as a true game-changer. Launched on November 18, this powerhouse smartphone has shattered sales forecasts, quickly becoming a fan favorite. Designed for consumers seeking a lag-free lifestyle, the realme 13+ 5G’s state-of-the-art processor and gaming capabilities ensure you never miss a beat, all for PKR 89,999.

Endorsed by a Champion

Pakistani cricket Superstar Shaheen Afridi, known for his unmatched speed and precision, endorses the realme 13+ 5G, aligning his winning spirit with the smartphone’s unparalleled performance. This collaboration reinforces the device’s reputation as a true leader in its segment.

Unmatched Performance at an Unbeatable Price

At the heart of the realme 13+ 5G is the Dimensity 7300 Energy processor, which sets a new standard for performance in its price range. With a staggering AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 750,000, this device delivers industry-leading speed and efficiency. Its 26GB of dynamic RAM ensures apps launch instantly and multitasking is effortless, making the realme 13+ 5G the fastest smartphone under PKR 100,000.

For gamers, this means an unparalleled experience. The phone’s GT Mode unleashes peak performance with 90 FPS gaming, while the TÜV SÜD Lag-Free Certification guarantees smooth, uninterrupted play. Whether you’re battling it out in PUBG or enjoying immersive Free Fire sessions, the realme 13+ 5G ensures your gaming experience is lag-free, even during marathon sessions.

Stay Cool Under Pressure

The realme 13+ 5G features a Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System, keeping your device cool no matter how intense the action gets. This advanced cooling technology reduces core temperatures by up to 19°C, ensuring peak performance for hours without overheating.

Power That Lasts and Charges Fast

With its 5000mAh battery, the realme 13+ 5G supports up to 9 hours of gaming on a single charge. Plus, the 80W Ultra Charge means you can power up to 50% in just 18 minutes. A quick five-minute charge provides up to an hour of gaming, giving you more time to enjoy and less time waiting.

Aesthetic and Functional Excellence

True to realme’s tradition of blending style and function, the Victory Speed Design of the realme 13+ 5G is sleek and slim at just 7.6mm thick. The 120Hz OLED display offers vibrant visuals and a silky-smooth touch experience, complemented by stereo dual speakers for an immersive audiovisual experience.

Raising the Bar Since Launch

Since its release, the realme 13+ 5G has been a hit with consumers and critics alike. Its innovative features have not only redefined performance in the mid-range segment but also cemented its position as a must-have device for tech enthusiasts. The record-breaking sales numbers speak volumes about its popularity and the trust consumers place in realme.

Why Settle for Less?

Whether you’re gaming, multitasking, or capturing memories with the 50MP Sony LYT-600 OIS camera, the realme 13+ 5G delivers an exceptional experience. Its power, innovation, and affordability combination ensures a lag-free life for all.

The realme 13+ 5G isn’t just a smartphone; it’s a lifestyle upgrade. Endorsed by Shaheen Afridi, this device embodies speed, performance, and winning spirit, making it the perfect companion for those who demand the best.

 

