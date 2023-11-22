Now you can login to WhatsApp on your iPhone with email!

WhatsApp, the widely popular messaging app by Meta, has launched another feature allowing iOS users to login to their accounts through an email address.

A report published by WABetaInfo, which closely monitors updates in WhatsApp, said it would enable iPhone users to log into their accounts through email whey face temporary difficulties receiving the 6-digit code via SMS.

“In the past few hours, WhatsApp has released the 23.24.70 update for iOS on the App Store. Currently, the official changelog doesn’t provide useful information regarding which new features are available in this version. However, we just discovered that WhatsApp is widely rolling out this feature,” WABetaInfo reported.

The iOS users are required to update their WhatsApp to get the new feature. After updating the app, you need to go to WhatsApp Settings > Account to enable the service. It will ask the users to add the email address.

Meta is yet to announce a date for the launch of the feature for Android users.