LIVE: Pakistan's first official 5G phone Galaxy S21 unveiled at #SamsungUnpacked event

The South Korean phone maker has taken the wraps off its Galaxy S21 lineup at the #SamsungUnpacked event.

Samsung has unveiled its next lineup of flagship phones, called the S21, S21 Plus, and the S21 Ultra.

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for. #SamsungUnpacked is now LIVE. https://t.co/9wkzRRzgc5 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 14, 2021

Check out the lineup and specifications:

PROCESSOR:

ALL NEW EXYNOS 2100

2.9 Ghz Octa Core

OVER 30% IMPROVEMENT IN MULTI-CORE PERFORMANCE

OVER 40% IMPROVEMENT IN GRAPHIC PERFORMANCE AND AI -BASED TASKS

PAKSITAN’S FIRST OFFICIAL 5G PHONE

RAM:

S21 Ultra: 12GB

S21/S21+: 8GB

ROM:

256GB

Camera:

S21 Ultra:

Front: 40MP

Rear Quad-Camera: Wide: 108MP

S21/S21+:

Front: 10MP

Rear Triple-Camera:

Telephoto: 64MP

Display:

S21 Ultra:

6.8” WQHD+

Dynamic AMOLED

HDR 10+

120Hz Refresh Rate

S21/S21+

6.7” FHD+/6.2” FHD+

Dynamic AMOLED

120Hz Refresh Rate

COLOURS: