LIVE: Pakistan's first official 5G phone Galaxy S21 unveiled at #SamsungUnpacked event
08:16 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
The South Korean phone maker has taken the wraps off its Galaxy S21 lineup at the #SamsungUnpacked event.
Samsung has unveiled its next lineup of flagship phones, called the S21, S21 Plus, and the S21 Ultra.
It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for. #SamsungUnpacked is now LIVE. https://t.co/9wkzRRzgc5— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 14, 2021
Check out the lineup and specifications:
PROCESSOR:
- ALL NEW EXYNOS 2100
- 2.9 Ghz Octa Core
- OVER 30% IMPROVEMENT IN MULTI-CORE PERFORMANCE
- OVER 40% IMPROVEMENT IN GRAPHIC PERFORMANCE AND AI -BASED TASKS
- PAKSITAN’S FIRST OFFICIAL 5G PHONE
RAM:
- S21 Ultra: 12GB
- S21/S21+: 8GB
ROM:
- 256GB
Camera:
S21 Ultra:
- Front: 40MP
- Rear Quad-Camera: Wide: 108MP
S21/S21+:
- Front: 10MP
- Rear Triple-Camera:
- Telephoto: 64MP
Display:
- S21 Ultra:
- 6.8” WQHD+
- Dynamic AMOLED
- HDR 10+
- 120Hz Refresh Rate
- S21/S21+
- 6.7” FHD+/6.2” FHD+
- Dynamic AMOLED
- 120Hz Refresh Rate
COLOURS:
- S21: Phantom Grey, Phantom Pink, Phantom Violet, Phantom White
- S21+: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet
- S21 Ultra: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver
