LIVE: Pakistan's first official 5G phone Galaxy S21 unveiled at #SamsungUnpacked event

Web Desk
08:16 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
The South Korean phone maker has taken the wraps off its Galaxy S21 lineup at the #SamsungUnpacked event.

Samsung has unveiled its next lineup of flagship phones, called the S21, S21 Plus, and the S21 Ultra.

Check out the lineup and specifications:

PROCESSOR:

  • ALL NEW EXYNOS 2100
  • 2.9 Ghz Octa Core
  • OVER 30% IMPROVEMENT IN MULTI-CORE PERFORMANCE
  • OVER 40% IMPROVEMENT IN GRAPHIC PERFORMANCE AND AI -BASED TASKS
  • PAKSITAN’S FIRST OFFICIAL 5G PHONE

RAM:

  • S21 Ultra: 12GB 
  • S21/S21+: 8GB 

ROM:

  • 256GB

Camera:

S21 Ultra: 

  • Front: 40MP
  • Rear Quad-Camera:  Wide: 108MP 

S21/S21+:

  • Front: 10MP
  • Rear Triple-Camera:
  • Telephoto: 64MP

Display:

  • S21 Ultra:
  • 6.8” WQHD+
  • Dynamic AMOLED
  • HDR 10+
  • 120Hz Refresh Rate
  • S21/S21+
  • 6.7” FHD+/6.2” FHD+
  • Dynamic AMOLED
  • 120Hz Refresh Rate

COLOURS:

  • S21: Phantom Grey, Phantom Pink, Phantom Violet, Phantom White
  • S21+: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet
  • S21 Ultra: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver

