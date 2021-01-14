Pakistan Air Force chief vows to boost cooperation with Turkey
ISLAMABAD – Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, who is on a 4-day official visit to Turkey, has held meetings with the senior Military leadership of Turkey and discussed ways to further promote Pakistan-Turkey defence ties.
The Air Chief separately called on Minister for National Defence of Turkey Hulusi AKAR and Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Yasar Guler.
During these meetings, the Air Chief reiterated his commitment to enhance cooperation with Turkey in the fields of defence production, security and training by capitalizing on the respective strengths of each side.
Pakistan and Turkey to further improve defense ties, esp between the two air forces. Pakistan's Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan held meetings with Turkey's senior military leadership to enhance 🇵🇰-🇹🇷 cooperation in the fields of defense production, security and training pic.twitter.com/OhBFyzLj9i— Sana Jamal (@Sana_Jamal) January 14, 2021
Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also called on Commander Turkish Air Force, General Hasan Küçükakyüz.
Both the commanders held detailed discussion on enhancing collaboration and exchanging expertise between the air forces of the two brotherly countries to meet the challenges of the contemporary world.
The discussion included PAF's participation in the Anatolian Eagle multinational exercise in Turkey, Turkish Air force participation in various exercises organized by PAF, exchange and training of pilots and cooperation in defence production.
