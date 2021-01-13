After Azerbaijan, Pakistan Air Force chief reaches Turkey on official visit
Web Desk
03:57 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
After Azerbaijan, Pakistan Air Force chief reaches Turkey on official visit
Share

ANKARA – Chief of Air Staff of Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan is in Turkey on an official visit.

Pakistan Ambassador Syrus Qazi received him at Etimesgut Military Airport Ankara yesterday.

The PAF chief will meet with senior Turkish officials to further promote Pakistan-Turkey defence ties.

Earlier, a delegation led by Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan paid a working visit to Azerbaijan.

The Pakistani delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs, laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of our citizens who died for the independence and territorial integrity of our country, and paid tribute to their memory.

PAF delegation visits Azerbaijan to enhance ... 10:36 AM | 12 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD/BAKU – Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan calls on Minister of Defense ...

More From This Category
Pakistan, Turkey join hands for literacy promotion
03:35 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
Pakistani, Turkish FMs agree to pursue joint ...
03:01 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
Pakistan confers Hilal-e-Pakistan on Turkish FM
02:27 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
Osama Satti – PM Imran Khan meets parents of ...
01:51 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
Chiragh-e-Rah: ISPR documentary shows how the ...
01:29 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
Who’s this mysterious foreigner couple ...
04:19 PM | 13 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to tie the knot this month?
03:26 PM | 13 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr