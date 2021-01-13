After Azerbaijan, Pakistan Air Force chief reaches Turkey on official visit

ANKARA – Chief of Air Staff of Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan is in Turkey on an official visit.

Pakistan Ambassador Syrus Qazi received him at Etimesgut Military Airport Ankara yesterday.

The PAF chief will meet with senior Turkish officials to further promote Pakistan-Turkey defence ties.

Earlier, a delegation led by Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan paid a working visit to Azerbaijan.

The Pakistani delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs, laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of our citizens who died for the independence and territorial integrity of our country, and paid tribute to their memory.