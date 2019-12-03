All new addition in the X series family of HONOR Pakistan –Coming in December 2019

LAHORE - The HONOR 9X, upcoming smartphone innovation by HONOR scheduled to launch across Pakistan in the month December, will be the first device from HONOR to achieve the ultimate full-view experience by using a pop-up front camera.

The latest addition to its powerful X-series removes the distracting notch from its predecessor; HONOR 8X to meet the consumer demand of the youth for a bigger screen and even better selfie experience.

HONOR is known for its reputation for being a brand innovating technology and providing exceptional solutions to achieving the widest screen. The mid-range HONOR 9X comes with other amazing specs, such as, 6GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage and 512 GB Micro SD storage along with 4000 mAh All-day battery and a powerful rear camera with outstanding photography capability for night photography.

“The pop-up camera on the new HONOR 9X ensures the delivery of a greater user experience that is free of distraction, more enjoyable and visually enticing. Along with setting new benchmarks in design, the smartphone will also feature outstanding photography capability,” said Chris Sun Baigong, President of HONOR Middle East and Africa.

The HONOR 9X promises to be a minimalistic art piece with unique style, delivering powerful performance along with an immersive experience and is set to release in Pakistan. To make it exciting and easy for the youth of Pakistan; smartphone will exclusively be available on Daraz.pk. Follow HONOR Pakistan on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for the latest updates on up and coming devices.