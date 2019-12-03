Twitterati outraged after Selena Gomez stands on books for latest ad campaign

"Don’t stand on books with your shoes on, you’ll fail all exams.”: a Twitter user
Web Desk
01:55 PM | 3 Dec, 2019
Twitterati outraged after Selena Gomez stands on books for latest ad campaign
Share

The popular US-based singer Selena Gomez has collaborated with a famous show brand for its new collection. However, the star landed in controversy for its latest photoshoot.

The photos circulating on social media show Selena standing and sitting on a pile of books for PUMA’s latest ad campaign. And many people are not okay with it!

Since books are a source of knowledge, the viral pictures sparked outrage among netizens in the subcontinent who called out the singer for being insensitive and disrespectful.

Several Twiterrati expressed displeasure at the campaign picture, there were quite a few who came up with hilarious jokes on the issue.

Let's go through some of the Twitterati reactions:

What is your say on this? Let us know in the comments box below. 

More From This Category
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line
02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree
01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The ...
01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Mahira Khan shares screen with Riz Ahmed, Cate ...
12:16 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Imran Abbas shares a heartfelt post over his ...
02:10 PM | 17 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr