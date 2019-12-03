Twitterati outraged after Selena Gomez stands on books for latest ad campaign

The popular US-based singer Selena Gomez has collaborated with a famous show brand for its new collection. However, the star landed in controversy for its latest photoshoot.

The photos circulating on social media show Selena standing and sitting on a pile of books for PUMA’s latest ad campaign. And many people are not okay with it!

Since books are a source of knowledge, the viral pictures sparked outrage among netizens in the subcontinent who called out the singer for being insensitive and disrespectful.

Several Twiterrati expressed displeasure at the campaign picture, there were quite a few who came up with hilarious jokes on the issue.

Let's go through some of the Twitterati reactions:

Why is she stepping on the books? Not acceptable. — Habibah Qamar (@Qamarhabibah) November 28, 2019

♥️India-Pak - Divided by religion, border and land, United by culture & values. — Abhishek G (@AbhishekGhegde) November 28, 2019

Book Pe Pair ni rakhte didi ;-; — sober_man 😁 (@StonerPsychic) November 28, 2019

PUMA is a sport brand and someone needed out of context books to disrespect for this shot? As props? Think, Puma. We book-lovers dont approve. — Voodoo mama juju (@CherryColaZing) November 29, 2019

When they said books are the ladder to knowledge they did not mean this !! — vinita_nigam (@vinita_nigam) November 29, 2019

What is your say on this? Let us know in the comments box below.