‘Mankind’s Angel’ Taher Shah goes international as he announces Hollywood movie

Self-acclaimed singer and social media sensation Taher Shah, who shot to fame with hit songs 'Eye to Eye' and 'Mankind's Angel', is back in the news and this time he has announced a Hollywood movie.

Nearly a week after an update about his future work, Shah took to social media where he announced starting a new era with a Hollywood film titled Eye to Eye.

In a detailed note, Shah said his upcoming film will be based on a unique story of eternal love. Surprisingly, he himself wrote the film script, screenplay, and songs lyrics, and even play the protagonist character in the movie.

He also mentioned that Canadian, American, and international artists will be roped in for other roles, and the shooting will be held in Canada, America, and UAE in three phases. To interact with a bigger audience, he announced releasing a movie in English, and Urdu language.

Citing extended delay due to Covid, the hilarious singer said “Genuine art takes time to create and he believes in creating original work” as showcasing creativity through unique projects is paramount to him.

THE BEGINNING OF A NEW ERA OF "TAHER SHAH" WITH THE "EYE TO EYE" HOLLYWOOD MOVIE The film will be based on a unique story of eternal love named Eye to Eye. Taher Shah has written the film script, dialogue, screenplay, and song lyrics. He is also the singer and musician of the… pic.twitter.com/L5Wvgyy7lD — TAHER SHAH (@TaherShahh) June 10, 2023

Calling the upcoming movie a big and international project, he said colossal things take time to create and require years of hard work especially when a unique kind of project has to be released therefore it will be released at the right time.

Earlier in 2016, Taher Shah left Pakistan after receiving death threats, and has resided in North America.