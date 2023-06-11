Search

LifestyleViral

‘Mankind’s Angel’ Taher Shah goes international as he announces Hollywood movie

Web Desk 03:54 PM | 11 Jun, 2023
‘Mankind’s Angel’ Taher Shah goes international as he announces Hollywood movie
Source: File Photo

Self-acclaimed singer and social media sensation Taher Shah, who shot to fame with hit songs 'Eye to Eye' and 'Mankind's Angel', is back in the news and this time he has announced a Hollywood movie.

Nearly a week after an update about his future work, Shah took to social media where he announced starting a new era with a Hollywood film titled Eye to Eye.

In a detailed note, Shah said his upcoming film will be based on a unique story of eternal love. Surprisingly, he himself wrote the film script, screenplay, and songs lyrics, and even play the protagonist character in the movie.

He also mentioned that Canadian, American, and international artists will be roped in for other roles, and the shooting will be held in Canada, America, and UAE in three phases. To interact with a bigger audience, he announced releasing a movie in English, and Urdu language.

Citing extended delay due to Covid, the hilarious singer said “Genuine art takes time to create and he believes in creating original work” as showcasing creativity through unique projects is paramount to him.

Calling the upcoming movie a big and international project, he said colossal things take time to create and require years of hard work especially when a unique kind of project has to be released therefore it will be released at the right time.

Earlier in 2016, Taher Shah left Pakistan after receiving death threats, and has resided in North America.

Taher Shah speaks about the kid and the woman featuring in "Angel" video

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Birthday wishes pour in for Alizeh Shah

11:31 AM | 10 Jun, 2023

Netizens troll Alizeh Shah for using a heavy filter

07:51 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

'Toughest trial': Kajol's cryptic post sparks speculation as she announces a social media break

07:30 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

Tupac Shakur receives posthummous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

06:41 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

Saba Qamar announces film on polio in Pakistan

01:13 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

Hollywood actor booked by FBI for involvement in US capitol riots

12:03 AM | 9 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

‘Mankind’s Angel’ Taher Shah goes international as he announces ...

03:54 PM | 11 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 11, 2023

08:37 AM | 11 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 11, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.15 305.15
Euro EUR 319.5 322.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.1 84
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.7 80.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.38 770.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.55 36.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.14
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.55 940.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.19 62.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.18 176.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 744.53 752.53
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.72 79.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 315.34 317.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 11, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Karachi PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Islamabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Peshawar PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Quetta PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Sialkot PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Attock PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Gujranwala PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Jehlum PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Multan PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Bahawalpur PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Gujrat PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Nawabshah PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Chakwal PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Hyderabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Nowshehra PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Sargodha PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Faisalabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Mirpur PKR 226,800 PKR 2617

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: