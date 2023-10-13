Justin Bieber prays for Israel using Palestine's picture, later deletes Instagram story

World-famous singer Justin Bieber is under fire for supporting Israel and using a photo of Gaza, painting it as ‘Israel’.

The worldwide fiasco began when the Palestinian resistance organization and the ruling party of Gaza, Hamas, surprised the whole world, including Israel, by suddenly attacking Israel on Saturday, October 7.

While famous personalities from all over the world seem to be expressing their opinions over this conflict, most of the artists of the West showed staunch support for the Israeli people.

Among these A-list stars is Canadian singer-songwriter, Justin Bieber, who also took to social media to express his solidarity with Israel, but made a huge mistake and had to backtrack.

The Baby famed singer posted an Instagram story sharing a picture of the presumable devastation of Hamas attacks in Israel, however, the picture was actually of Gaza not Israel — something Bieber failed to realize.

As soon as the Instagram story of the What Do You Mean? singer went viral, social media users pointed out his mistake.

Bieber took immediate action and deleted the said story from his Instagram handle. He later posted another Instagram story in which he prayed for Israel without any photo.