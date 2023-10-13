President Alvi confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on newly appointed Pakistan Navy chief

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Friday conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) on newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

The investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadar in the federal capital. A number of officials were present on the occasion.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf assumed charge as Pakistan Navy chief on October 7, replacing former Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi.

New Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Naveed Ashraf got commission in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. He is a graduate of National Defense University Islamabad, US Naval War College and UK's Royal College of Defense Studies.

The four-star admiral holds vast experience of working in key command and staff positions.

In recognition of his exceptional professional services and valiance, Naveed Ashraf has also been awarded with Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat.