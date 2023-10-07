Admiral Naveed Ashraf takes charge as new chief of Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD – Admiral Naveed Ashraf assumed the command of the Pakistan Navy as the 23rd Chief of Naval Staff (CHS) on Saturday, at the change of command ceremony held in the federal capital.
Admiral Naveed Ashraf succeeded Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, who relinquished the naval command on October 7, 2023.
In his farewell address, the outgoing chief Niazi felicitated the new CNS for taking command. Admiral Ashraf was commended later for his distinguished career, which is studded with notable achievements. Admiral Niazi said he was confident that Admiral Naveed Ashraf will prove to be an able and worthy successor who will lead the Navy to new heights.
"لائے ہیں طوفان سے کشتی نکال کر"— Abdul Jabbar (@abduljabbarisb) October 7, 2023
ایڈمرل نوید اشرف نے پاک بحریہ کی کمان سنبھال لیں pic.twitter.com/Tqrw5EbKCA
New Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Naveed Ashraf got commission in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. He is a graduate of National Defense University Islamabad, US Naval War College and UK's Royal College of Defense Studies.
The four-star admiral holds vast experience of working in key command and staff positions.
In recognition of his exceptional professional services and valiance, Naveed Ashraf has also been awarded with Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 7, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.2
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs191,800 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,440.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Karachi
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Islamabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Peshawar
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Quetta
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Sialkot
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Attock
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Gujranwala
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Jehlum
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Multan
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Gujrat
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Nawabshah
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Chakwal
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Hyderabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Nowshehra
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Sargodha
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Faisalabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Mirpur
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
