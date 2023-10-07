Search

Admiral Naveed Ashraf takes charge as new chief of Pakistan Navy

09:51 AM | 7 Oct, 2023
Admiral Naveed Ashraf takes charge as new chief of Pakistan Navy
ISLAMABAD – Admiral Naveed Ashraf assumed the command of the Pakistan Navy as the 23rd Chief of Naval Staff (CHS) on Saturday, at the change of command ceremony held in the federal capital.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf succeeded Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, who relinquished the naval command on October 7, 2023.

In his farewell address, the outgoing chief Niazi felicitated the new CNS for taking command. Admiral Ashraf was commended later for his distinguished career, which is studded with notable achievements. Admiral Niazi said he was confident that Admiral Naveed Ashraf will prove to be an able and worthy successor who will lead the Navy to new heights.

New Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Naveed Ashraf got commission in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. He is a graduate of National Defense University Islamabad, US Naval War College and UK's Royal College of Defense Studies.

The four-star admiral holds vast experience of working in key command and staff positions. 

In recognition of his exceptional professional services and valiance, Naveed Ashraf has also been awarded with Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat. 

