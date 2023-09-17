Justin Bieber rocks Pakistani brand's outfit in latest pictures

When Lollywood meets Hollywood, that's when you get the best of both worlds!
In a recent surprising turn of events, Hollywood's music sensation, Justin Bieber, was seen donning a Pakistani designer's outfit.
The Baby famed singer was seen in his usual laidback look, this time wearing Pakistani brand Rastah's baby pink colored shirt with hand embroidered flowers. Designed with a chic, modern collar by Ferwa Zahid, a key member of Rastah's creative team, this piece exudes elegance and sophistication.
Bieber also rocked pink hair wig as him and his supermodel wifey, Hailey Bieber, stepped out. Hailey donned an edgy, Y2K outfit while the What Do You Mean? singer opted for casual look.
The couple is known for their contrasting sartorial choices whenever they are papped, prompting netizens to compare their looks.
Hollywood's power couple, Hailey and Justin, tied the knot in 2018 in a lavish yet intimate wedding attended by the couple's A-list friends and family.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 17, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.7
|299.95
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.15
|79.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|795.46
|803.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.21
|38.56
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|776.86
|784.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.2
|219.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.14
|336.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,601
