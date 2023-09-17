Justin Bieber rocks Pakistani brand's outfit in latest pictures

When Lollywood meets Hollywood, that's when you get the best of both worlds!

In a recent surprising turn of events, Hollywood's music sensation, Justin Bieber, was seen donning a Pakistani designer's outfit.

The Baby famed singer was seen in his usual laidback look, this time wearing Pakistani brand Rastah's baby pink colored shirt with hand embroidered flowers. Designed with a chic, modern collar by Ferwa Zahid, a key member of Rastah's creative team, this piece exudes elegance and sophistication.

Bieber also rocked pink hair wig as him and his supermodel wifey, Hailey Bieber, stepped out. Hailey donned an edgy, Y2K outfit while the What Do You Mean? singer opted for casual look.

The couple is known for their contrasting sartorial choices whenever they are papped, prompting netizens to compare their looks.

Hollywood's power couple, Hailey and Justin, tied the knot in 2018 in a lavish yet intimate wedding attended by the couple's A-list friends and family.