Search

Lifestyle

Justin Bieber sells music rights for $200 million

Web Desk 03:27 PM | 25 Jan, 2023
Justin Bieber sells music rights for $200 million
Source: Instagram

Pop star Justin Bieber has sold his music publishing and recording catalogue shares to the company Hipgnosis Songs Capital, which is backed by Blackstone, reportedly for a $200 million.

This deal marks the latest in a series of recent major rights deals in the industry and sees Bieber join a list of other artists such as Justin Timberlake and Shakira who have also sold stakes in their work, mostly seen among legacy artists like Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen.

The acquisition of Bieber's publishing copyrights to his 290-song back catalogue, including his writer's share, artist rights to his master recordings, and neighbouring rights royalties, will be administered by his longtime label Universal, and Hipgnosis will receive the revenues.

The 28-year-old pop sensation, discovered on YouTube as a teenager, has made a significant impact on the music industry, selling over 150 million records and charting 8 number-one albums on Billboard's top albums list.

His tracks have been streamed on Spotify alone more than 32 billion times, cementing his status as one of the best-selling artists of all time. The recent sale of his music publishing and recording catalog shares to Hipgnosis Songs Capital, a $1 billion venture between Blackstone and the British Hipgnosis Song Management, for a reported $200 million, is a testament to his enduring popularity and commercial success.

Amanat Ali meets Justin Trudeau, lauds Canadian efforts for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif celebrates 70 million followers on Instagram

10:19 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

Singer Huma Khawaja explains decision to leave music industry

07:00 PM | 17 Jan, 2023

Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno' bags a spot in Youtube's top global music video charts

04:55 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Ali Sethi to perform at American music fest 'Coachella'

09:44 AM | 12 Jan, 2023

Taylor Swift's $97 million worth cat has the internet shook

10:40 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill announces release date of her upcoming music video

05:26 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Election Commission denotifies 43 PTI MNAs

04:26 PM | 25 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 25 January 2023

07:45 AM | 25 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 25, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.65 240.4
Euro EUR 270.5 273
UK Pound Sterling GBP 309 312
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.1
Australian Dollar AUD 174 175.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 614.77 619.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 187.35
China Yuan CNY 34.02 34.27
Danish Krone DKK 33.75 34.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.52 29.87
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.54 2.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 756.69 761.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 600.37 604.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.5 64
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs189,650 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs162,600.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs149,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 172,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: