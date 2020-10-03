Yasir Hussain gets Iqra Aziz’s name tattooed on arm

11:19 AM | 3 Oct, 2020
Yasir Hussain gets Iqra Aziz’s name tattooed on arm
Celebrities are just like us! They fall in love,  get married, and sometimes they do some pretty crazy things for the sake of love.

Yasir Hussain is head over heels for Iqra Aziz Hussain, as the love-struck actor got a tattoo to commemorate his devotion for his wife. He made the permanent ink gesture on his arm and recently shared the picture on his Instagram story.

One look at this gorgeous celebrity couple and you can tell they are absolutely in love with each other. 

The two are currently vacationing in Hunza and it clearly shows in their pictures that they are having a blast! 

Hunza ❤️ @iiqraaziz @gomilaintersole @furorjeans

Iqra and Yasir have always been in the headline for their wild love gestures for each other. In a dramatic move, Hussain went down in his knee for Aziz at Lux Style Awards 2019 and the proposal took the internet by storm.

The couple tied the knot in December last year. 

Previously, Falak Shabir, who got married to Sarah Khan in a few months ago, also got wife’s name tattooed on his arm.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

