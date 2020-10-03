Punjab directs schools not to demand COVID-19 test certificates
11:37 AM | 3 Oct, 2020
Punjab directs schools not to demand COVID-19 test certificates
LAHORE - Punjab government has directed all private and public sector education institutions not to demand coronavirus test certificates from the students.

According to media details, the move came after the government received complaints of students and employees who were facing problems after the demand of school administrations force them to submit coronavirus test certificate

The Punjab government would conduct random tests of students and employees but no school administration would be allowed to increase the financial burden on students and employees by demanding coronavirus tests. School administrations are also suggesting specific labs for coronavirus tests.

The educational institutes have been directed to strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) instead demanding the test reports. 

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman took notice of the situation and also issued a notification in this connection stating that the government already conducting random tests at schools and in future, it will the government that will conduct tests, not school owners.

Educational institutions across the country have been reopened in phases from September 15.

