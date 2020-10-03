China wishes soon recovery to US President Trump, First Lady Melania diagnosed with COVID-19
12:14 PM | 3 Oct, 2020
WASHINGTON - Chinese Ambassador to the United States (US) Cui Tiankai has wished soon recovery to US President Donald Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump, who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
On Thursday night, President Trump and the first lady announced that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.
The ambassador wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday, "My best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS [first lady] for a speedy and full recovery,".
My best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a speedy and full recovery.— Cui Tiankai (@AmbCuiTiankai) October 3, 2020
祝特朗普总统夫妇早日康复。
