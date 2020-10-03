A Biryani recipe using lentils infuriates Twitter

When you are a big foodie, there are multiple dishes that can make your mouth water, but nothing beats the oh-so-satisfying taste of Biryani!

Packed with numerous spices and diverse flavours, Biryani is undoubtedly every desi’s favourites dish.

Recently, a trending tutorial on how to make Biryani has irked Twitter and rightfully so.

WATCH!



In celebration of Heritage month we've whipped up an easy-to-make, scrumptious biryani that'll have you coming back for seconds >> https://t.co/5oIFxD8P7H pic.twitter.com/bFA95EhXYE — food24.com (@food24) September 30, 2020

The horrendous recipe shows Biryani being made in the most absurd manner ever!

There has always been a heated debate regarding the inclusion of potatoes in the scrumptious dish, but who on earth adds lentils to Biryani?

After watching the recipe, people can’t stop trolling the makers of the video and here are the best memes in reference to it:

It's not Biryani. Stop playing eith our emotions. I have not seen anything more scary. — Waqas Habib Rana (@waqas464) September 30, 2020

My heart screamed at that point — Fiona Lortan (@Fifistep) October 1, 2020

This is mad disrepectful. Delete this! — STREAM Dur& by Durand Bernarr (@Cleo04patra) October 1, 2020

I hope you guys are cooking up a SPICY Apology. — Sixolisiwe Jay Ndawo (@JayJNia) October 1, 2020

The original biryani is ashamed to see what you have done. Biryani in a le creuset pot, I knew it was downhill from there. — Gems and Pearls (@GemsandPearls) October 1, 2020

After receiving immense flak, the makers have now apologised and Tweeted, "We will remove the video and would like to make a #BiryaniTogether -- to all recipe developers and chefs who would like to work with us on a traditional recipe, please make contact with us and let’s do it #together.”

