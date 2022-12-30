Islamabad bans pillion riding on New Year eve

ISLAMABAD – The city administration has imposed a ban on pillion riding in the capital city on the New Year’s eve.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon has issued a notification in this regard, stating that action will be taken under Section 144 over violating the pillion-riding ban.

The ban will come into force from Saturday night (Dec 31) till Jan 1.

Meanwhile, security in Pakistani capital city has been beefed up as agencies have issued an alert for a possible suicide attack.

The intelligence agencies have received reports that a suspected suicide bomber, Zakir Khan son of Laique, who belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, would try to entry Islamabad. A photo of the suspected terrorist has also been released.

In light of the threat alert, the capital police have tightened security while additional FC troops have been sought from the Ministry of Interior to deploy at the check posts. The security of the Parliament House has also been made stringent and entry of irrelevant persons has been banned.