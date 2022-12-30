Relief for consumers as Pakistan cuts LPG price by Rs11.59 per kg

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday slashed the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs 11.59 per kilogram.

After back-to-back increases in fuel prices, the incumbent government has announced a sigh of relief for inflation-stricken Pakistanis who are facing record inflation.

With the recent announcement, the new price of Liquefied petroleum gas is fixed at Rs204.35 per kg. The price of a domestic LPG cylinder is fixed at Rs2,411.43.

The move is said to put a lid on inflationary pressure on the economy as LPG was considered the poor man’s fuel and was widely amid shortage of Sui gas.

Skyrocketing prices of basic food items, mostly vegetables, are putting food out of reach in the flood-ravaged country and raising the specter of unprecedented inflation, which may spur more monetary tightening.