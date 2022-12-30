Search

Lifestyle

India postpones release of The Legend of Maula Jatt indefinitely

Web Desk 10:28 PM | 30 Dec, 2022
India postpones release of The Legend of Maula Jatt indefinitely
Source: Maula Jatt (Instagram)

As expected, Indian authorities have indefinitely postponed the release of the Pakistani blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt which was scheduled to release in India on December 30 (today).

Multiple reports have suggested that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) of India halted the release although there has been no official statement released.

For starters, the 2016 Uri attack, which took the lives of 19 army personnel, prompted the Indian authorities to ban Pakistani artists and films in India. If released, The Legend of Maula Jatt would have been the first film to be screened from across the border in India after 11 years. 

The film had previously been facing a boycott by Indian extremists who threatened the cinema owners and those in favor of Lashari's film to be released. Leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Ameya Khopkar, tweeted that his party will not allow the movie to be screened anywhere in India.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a sequel to the 1979 Pakistani classic Maula Jatt. Since its initial release in October, The Legend of Maula Jatt grossed over PKR 200 crore at the worldwide box office. 

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ becomes Google’s most searched movie of 2022 in Pakistan

Lifestyle

‘Aasman Bolay Ga’: Pakistani movie on Operation Swift Retort set to release next year

11:13 PM | 27 Dec, 2022

The Legend of Maula Jatt to release in India

11:21 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

‘Pathaan’ ban — SRK and Deepika’s 'Besharam Rang' sparks outrage in India

08:00 PM | 15 Dec, 2022

India bans Pakistani OTT platform for streaming web series on Hindutva movement

11:13 PM | 13 Dec, 2022

Will 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' release in India?

06:16 PM | 11 Dec, 2022

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ becomes Google’s most searched movie of 2022 in Pakistan

06:38 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Lahore set to host multiple fireworks displays on New Year’s eve

11:07 PM | 30 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 30, 2022

08:00 AM | 30 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 30, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.5 235.5
Euro EUR 260.4 263
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.5 299.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 65 65.6
Australian Dollar AUD 155.5 156.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168 169.35
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.50
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.25
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 242.7 244.45
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,400 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: