India postpones release of The Legend of Maula Jatt indefinitely

As expected, Indian authorities have indefinitely postponed the release of the Pakistani blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt which was scheduled to release in India on December 30 (today).

Multiple reports have suggested that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) of India halted the release although there has been no official statement released.

For starters, the 2016 Uri attack, which took the lives of 19 army personnel, prompted the Indian authorities to ban Pakistani artists and films in India. If released, The Legend of Maula Jatt would have been the first film to be screened from across the border in India after 11 years.

The film had previously been facing a boycott by Indian extremists who threatened the cinema owners and those in favor of Lashari's film to be released. Leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Ameya Khopkar, tweeted that his party will not allow the movie to be screened anywhere in India.

There are plans to release Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s Pakistani film ‘ The Legend of Maula Jatt’ in India. It is most infuriating that an Indian company is leading this plan. Following Raj Saheb’s orders we will not let this film release anywhere in India. — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) December 9, 2022

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a sequel to the 1979 Pakistani classic Maula Jatt. Since its initial release in October, The Legend of Maula Jatt grossed over PKR 200 crore at the worldwide box office.