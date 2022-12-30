Arslan Naseer 'genuinely concerned' over 'incorrect Urdu' in Besharam Rang featuring Deepika, SRK

Lollywood's up-and-coming actor Arslan Naseer has been calling a spade a spade and speaking his mind out unfiltered.

The YouTuber-turned-actor has been addressing concerning issues with his own comical touch. This time, the 37-year-old rising star was genuinely upset when he heard the song Besharam Rang and pointed out that a word had been both misspelled and mispronounced. The Chupke Chupke actor tweeted against the Urdu language being butchered in Hindi songs.

Naseer also highlighted, with his usual rib-tickling humour, how Hindu extremists have been lambasting actress Deepika Padukone for her saffron dress in the song while nobody raised their voice for the Urdu language being ''murdered.''

The famed YouTuber tweeted, "Heard some people were protesting against Deepika wearing orange bunyaan chaddi in that song but why isn't anyone protesting against her calling ‘Sharaafat’ … Shareefi? Dear Indian filmmakers, please stop murdering Urdu language."

However, social media users gave a mixed reaction to Naseer's ''genuine concern'' suggesting that both nations speak more or less the same language with a bunch of words different and also claimed that everyday spoken Hindi/Urdu contains words that are either spelled or pronounced incorrectly.

On the work front, Naseer was recently seen in Chupke Chupke, Hona Thha Pyar and Paristan.