Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been named Time magazine’s 2020 ‘Person of the Year’ on Thursday.

With only 40 days remaining till President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris take office, the Democratic pair beat out President Donald Trump for the second time this year.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4 — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020

The politicians were picked ahead of three other finalists, including frontline health care workers and Anthony Fauci, the racial justice movements, and President Trump. Time’s choice to name Biden and Harris over Trump makes history as it is the first time a president-elect and vice president-elect have appeared on a Person of the Year cover. Kamala Harris is also the first vice president-elect to achieve the designation.

Harris is the United States' first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president-elect. Whereas Biden, aged 78, will be the oldest person ever to take the presidency and the oldest ever to be awarded Person of the Year by the magazine.

In an interview with Time, she said that Biden’s administration would have to tackle a host of issues from the White House, including the pandemic, an ‘economic crisis and a long-overdue reckoning on racial justice.’

“We have to be able to multitask, just like any parent of human being does,” Harris said.

President Donald Trump, who was Time’s Person of the Year in 2016, was named a finalist this year despite not being reelected. He was regarded because he maintains control of the Republican Party and captured the most voted by a losing candidate in a presidential election.

‘Donald Trump - President of the Divided States ... 04:55 PM | 8 Dec, 2016 NEW YORK - The Time magazine has named President-elect Donald Trump its Person of the Year 2016 due to his influence in ...

Biden beat Trump by 306 electoral college votes to Trump’s 232 to end the real estate tycoon turned politician's presidency after once team.

He received around seven million more votes than his Republican adversary, who is yet to concede, claiming fraud of which there is no evidence.