Pakistan Navy wins National Sailing Race Championship 2020

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy won the National Sailing Race Championship 2020 organized by Pakistan Navy Aquatic Club at Karachi.

The competition was held at Open Sea near Clifton beach in the J/80 Class Boats.

Six teams participated in the National Sailing Race Championship 2020 where three rounds of 15 different races were conducted.

In final round of the competition (Robin Series Races), teams including Army, Navy and PAF were shortlisted in which Pakistan Navy won the championship.

PN team that comprises NajeebUllah Khan (Helm), Raja Qasim Abbas, Khalid Hussain, Rahman Ullah and Tariq Ali won the gold medal by displaying sailing skills during the event.

Whereas Pakistan Army team headed by Muhammad Ayub stood second and it was followed by PAF team that was led by Muhammad SajjadAbbasi.