Esra Bilgiç appears in another Pakistani ad (VIDEO)
KARACHI – Turkish actress and model Esra Bilgic gained popularity by playing Halime Sultan in Diriliş: Ertuğrul. She is also adored in Pakistan where the TV show was aired on the state-owned broadcaster PTV.
Pakistani brands decided to make the most out of the situation, and started to give her brand endorsements one after another.
From Peshawar Zalmi to Jazz and QMobile, she has signed contracts with different popular Pakistani brands.
This time she has stunned her Pakistani fans with her appearance in Khaadi’s latest advertisement.
Soon after the advertisement was aired today, Pakistanis couldn’t stop crushing on her all over again.
Beautiful and living in the hearts of the Pakistani people, Turkish star @esbilgic has captured another Pakistani brand 😂#KhaadiXEsra#ErtugrulGazi pic.twitter.com/bpzz8GVU7f— WASEEM TARIQ (@wasimtariq_) December 11, 2020
The new collection of #KhaadiXEsra is so damn colorfull and vibrant. pic.twitter.com/64ZDxWKF4L— Wafa Rehman (@wafarehman12) December 11, 2020
As of 2020, the 28-year-old is the leading actress in the Turkish crime drama series Ramo.
