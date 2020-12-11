Esra Bilgiç appears in another Pakistani ad (VIDEO)
Web Desk
09:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Esra Bilgiç appears in another Pakistani ad (VIDEO)
Share

KARACHI – Turkish actress and model Esra Bilgic gained popularity by playing Halime Sultan in Diriliş: Ertuğrul. She is also adored in Pakistan where the TV show was aired on the state-owned broadcaster PTV.

Pakistani brands decided to make the most out of the situation, and started to give her brand endorsements one after another.

From Peshawar Zalmi to Jazz and QMobile, she has signed contracts with different popular Pakistani brands.

This time she has stunned her Pakistani fans with her appearance in Khaadi’s latest advertisement.

 

Soon after the advertisement was aired today, Pakistanis couldn’t stop crushing on her all over again.

As of 2020, the 28-year-old is the leading actress in the Turkish crime drama series Ramo.

'Ertugrul' willing to work in Pakistani dramas 03:06 PM | 11 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan also known as Ertugrul, who arrived in Pakistan on a short trip, has ...

More From This Category
Remo D'Souza in Mumbai hospital after heart attack
10:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Shahi Hasan Back In Action, This Time As a Singer
11:22 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
‘Vultures’: Shahveer Jafry and photographers ...
09:20 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are Time's 2020 ...
07:59 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Aima Baig's sister ties the knot
06:38 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
'Ertugrul' willing to work in Pakistani dramas
03:06 PM | 11 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Remo D'Souza in Mumbai hospital after heart attack
10:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr