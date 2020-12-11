'Can a common man get justice in Riyasat-e-Madina,' the bare-footed victim of feudalism speaks to Daily Pakistan (VIDEO)
The 21-year-old has attended more than 200 court hearings in the past four years to get justice for her slain family members
A 21-year-old woman from southeastern Sindh is actively pursuing a case of triple murder dating back to 2018.
The heinous act, in which Umme Rubab’s father, uncle and grandfather were gunned down, happened in Dadu district of the province.
She blames tribal chieftains – belonging to influential political family – as the ones behind the assassinations.
Revealing to DailyPakistan the horrors she had been through, the girl detailed that the culprits were still at large and enjoyed the tutelage of police.
"IGP Sindh has assured me that the police will soon arrest the culprits" she said in an exclusive interview.
The woman – who attends hearings barefoot as a sign of respect towards the court- alleged that Nawab Sardar Ahmed Chandio, the chieftain of Chandio tribe, ordered the killing adding that Burhan Chandio was also amongst the prime suspects in the case.
Two men, Ali Gohar Chandio and Sikandar Chandio, have been arrested and are in jail while Murtaza Chandio and Zulfiqar are still absconding and allegedly hiding in Balochistan, reports say.
During the interview, the girl also shed light on her struggle against the murderers, regretting that she also approached the former chief justice but to no avail.
The murders, which sent shock waves across the country, were committed days before Umme Rubab’s brother was about to tie the knot.
“I will pursue the case till my last breath,” vowed the girl.
