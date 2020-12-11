Remo D'Souza in Mumbai hospital after heart attack
Web Desk
10:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Remo D'Souza in Mumbai hospital after heart attack
Share

MUMBAI – Indian choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack on Friday, according to media reports.

The 46-year-old is currently hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai, director Ahmed Khan while talking to an Indian news channel.

Remo underwent angioplasty surgery and is reportedly stable. 

Remo D'Souza last directed the film Street Dancer 3D which was released earlier this year. Remo has directed films like Race 3, A Flying Jatt, ABCD 2, to name a few.

More From This Category
Shahi Hasan Back In Action, This Time As a Singer
11:22 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Esra Bilgiç appears in another Pakistani ad ...
09:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
‘Vultures’: Shahveer Jafry and photographers ...
09:20 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are Time's 2020 ...
07:59 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Aima Baig's sister ties the knot
06:38 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
'Ertugrul' willing to work in Pakistani dramas
03:06 PM | 11 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Remo D'Souza in Mumbai hospital after heart attack
10:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr