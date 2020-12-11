Remo D'Souza in Mumbai hospital after heart attack
10:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
MUMBAI – Indian choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack on Friday, according to media reports.
The 46-year-old is currently hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai, director Ahmed Khan while talking to an Indian news channel.
Remo underwent angioplasty surgery and is reportedly stable.
Remo D'Souza last directed the film Street Dancer 3D which was released earlier this year. Remo has directed films like Race 3, A Flying Jatt, ABCD 2, to name a few.
