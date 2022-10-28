Rihanna breaks six-year long hiatus with "Lift Me Up"

Hollywood’s breaking news came after Rihanna aka RiRi broke her six years long-hiatus and blessed the world with Lift Me Up, an original song from Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s forthcoming soundtrack.

The Umbrella famed singer teased a snippet of her latest song on Instagram. RiRi moved the internet to tears with her strong vocals. Lift Me Up dropped at the same time with five different versions — a visualizer, lyrical, audio, instrumental, and Wakanda-style lyrical video.

Lift Me Up is a tribute to the late Hollywood actor and star of the first Black Panther film Chadwick Boseman. The hit song is co-written by Rihanna, Tems, Ryan Coogler, and producer Ludwig Göransson. With the Work singer’s angelic vocals, netizens all around the world could feel the “warm embrace” of a loved one that is lost— a theme dominant throughout Wakanda Forever.

Lift Me Up featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack serves as a special tribute to the late Black Panther star who died of colon cancer in August 2020 at age 43.

The Diamonds singer previously teased the new track several times earlier on her social media accounts alongside a black-and-white portrait of herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rihanna also attended the premiere event of the upcoming Marvel sequel alongside her partner A$AP Rocky.

Marvel’s sequel to 2018’s Black Panther is slated for a release in theatres on November 11.

On the work front, Rihanna is a critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, owner of Fenty Beauty, and an actress. The 34-year-old was featured in Oceans 8 recently. Rihanna's last album Anti became her second US number-one album featuring A-list musicians from Hollywood.