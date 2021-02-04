Internet debates whether Rihanna is a 'Pakistani spy' after her pic with Zulfi Bukhari goes viral
Internet debates whether Rihanna is a 'Pakistani spy' after her pic with Zulfi Bukhari goes viral
Pop icon Rihanna sent social media into a frenzy as she vocalised her opinion on India’s farmers' protest, that despite going on since months, has been left answered.

The uproar that is yet to be quelled, gained so much momentum that it can be witnessed on a bigger forefront, as the Caribbean queen condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for passing new farm laws that have caused an outrage in the country.

“Why aren’t we talking about this?” Rihanna said in a Twitter post, sharing a CNN article on the demonstrations with her 101 million followers on the platform, using the #FarmersProtest.

RiRi's explosive tweet created a flutter in South Asia, where Indians slammed the global icon for showing support to the wrong side. The bickering on Twitter soon transformed into a full-fledged war as accusations were made that Rihanna is a Pakistani spy. 

Adding fuel to that fire were the people who discovered an old picture of Rihanna with Zulfi Bukhari.

Furthermore, Zulfi who is a Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan in the capacity of a Minister of State in Cabinet, also lauded Rihanna for raising her voice, saying: “Well said and well done."

"Well said & well done. That’s because they’ve blocked all credible media in India. Not just with the farmers but also with the oppressed Kashmiris."

She triggered an online warpath in India with many lauding her, while others claimed she was being unreasonable.

Here are a few reactions of the netizens that followed after Rihanna's tweet:

Several Bollywood bigwigs including Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty also tweeted, urging their followers not to let anyone divide the country.

A tractor rally by farmers last week in New Delhi turned violent. Police responded by shutting down the internet, digging ditches, driving nails into roads and topping barricades with razor wire to prevent farmers from entering the capital again.

The fiasco is getting bigger by the day, as many notable figures have jumped in the bandwagon of addressing the farmers protest in India.

